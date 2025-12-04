Shivangi Joshi And Mohsin Khan Reunite for “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” 5000-Episode Celebration; Fans Go Into Frenzy

The beloved on-screen pair Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan reunited on Wednesday to celebrate the remarkable milestone of 5000 episodes of Star Plus’ long-running show “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.” Photos and videos of the duo, who played the iconic characters Naira and Kartik, quickly took over social media, igniting nostalgia among fans who have adored their chemistry for years. At the celebration event, both actors were seen twinning in elegant black outfits.

Shivangi Joshi & Mohnsin Khan

Shivangi Joshi & Mohnsin Khan Spotted Together

Shivangi Joshi looked stunning in a graceful black sari while Mohsin Khan complemented her look with a stylish black suit, exuding charm as always. Their coordinated appearance instantly reminded fans of the effortless chemistry they once brought to the screen. Several photos show the two chatting comfortably, posing together for the paparazzi, and spending time with the show’s producer Rajan Shahi. Their warm interactions surprised many, considering past reports that the duo had distanced themselves after leaving the show.

Shivangi Joshi & Mohnsin Khan

Years ago, rumors surfaced that Shivangi and Mohsin were dating but later broke up, reportedly leading to friction between them. For this reason, their reunion feels even more special to fans. The moment the photos surfaced online and social media erupted in excitement. For many fans, seeing Naira and Kartik together after four years felt like a dream come true. Some fan reactions included, “They’ve met after 4 years and their chemistry is still the same.” Another wrote, “How do they still look so beautiful together and still have the same chemistry? Crazy! Just cast them together, this is all we want!”

Shivangi Joshi & Mohnsin Khan

The reunion brought fans to a standstill, with many calling it the highlight of the celebration. To mark the milestone, the makers of “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” released a special promo that takes viewers through the emotional journey of the show. The video highlights the different eras that made the series a household favorite, The story begins with Akshara and Naitik, portrayed by Hina Khan and Karan Mehra, whose love story established the show’s legacy.