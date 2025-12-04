Priyanka Chopra Among Top Contenders to Replace Deepika Padukone In Kalki 2898 AD After Her Exit From The Film

Ever since Deepika Padukone officially exited the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, speculation has intensified regarding who might step into her role. Although the makers have not confirmed any replacement yet, reports strongly suggest that Priyanka Chopra has emerged as a leading contender to join Prabhas in the highly anticipated second installment. According to circulating reports, the producers are seriously considering Priyanka Chopra for the female lead.

Her global popularity and strong screen presence are said to be key reasons behind her potential casting. Alongside Priyanka, the names of Alia Bhatt, Sai Pallavi, and Anushka Shetty are also being discussed internally. The makers reportedly want an actress who can match Prabhas’ massive stardom while elevating the scale of the sequel. In the first installment, Deepika portrayed Sumathi, also known as SUM-80, a pregnant lab subject destined to give birth to the future deity Kalki.

Her character held significant narrative weight, and the sequel was expected to expand her arc even further. However, Deepika will no longer be part of the franchise. Earlier this year, the production team issued an official statement on Instagram confirming Deepika’s departure from “Kalki 2.” The post read, “Deepika Padukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel to #Kalki2898AD. After careful deliberation, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we couldn’t continue our partnership. A film like Kalki 2898 AD deserves that commitment and more. We wish her all the best for her future work.”

This is not the only project Deepika has exited recently. She has also stepped away from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film Spirit, where she was supposed to star opposite Prabhas. Reports claim that Deepika requested working conditions beyond the standard 8-hour shift, which the makers were unable to accommodate. Following her exit, Tripti Dimri has reportedly been cast in her place.