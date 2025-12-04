Raj Nidimoru’s Ex-Wife Breaks Silence After His Wedding To Samantha

Filmmaker Raj Nidimoru tied the knot with actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu on December 1, 2025, in a private ceremony at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. The intimate wedding, held at the Linga Bhairavi temple and attended by close friends and family, quickly caught widespread attention once photos surfaced online. The marriage rekindled public curiosity not only about the couple but also rekindled focus on Raj’s personal past.

In the aftermath of the wedding, Shhyamali De, Raj’s ex-wife, responded publicly for the first time. She shared a heartfelt note via her social media Stories, describing the emotional tumult she experienced. “I spent a sleepless night tossing and turning,” she revealed, acknowledging that the news had deeply affected her. She thanked those who extended support and kind words during the difficult phase.

In her post, Shhyamali highlighted that she was dealing not just with the emotional impact of Raj’s remarriage, but also with a personal crisis: her Jyotish guru had recently been diagnosed with stage-4 cancer. She requested privacy and compassion, appealing to her followers to “keep this space clean.” The note reflected her intention to handle the circumstances with dignity and without seeking attention.

Shhyamali said she had turned to meditation and spiritual practice for solace, invoking peace, forgiveness and goodwill in her prayers. She underscored her wish not to feed into gossip or drama, stressing that she was grappling with personal pain and loss privately.

Though there has been speculation about whether her message was indirectly aimed at Raj’s new wedding, Shhyamali refrained from naming anyone explicitly. She conveyed a silent but firm assertion of emotional grounding and self-respect.

The timing of her post, just days after the ceremonial exchange of vows between Raj and Samantha, led to a mixed public reaction. Some supporters expressed solidarity, sending messages of empathy and support for her. Others questioned the fairness of drawing attention to personal grief in the wake of a public celebration. Raj’s close associates have neither issued a public statement nor clarified the personal dynamics involved.

The silence from Raj and Samantha contrasts sharply with the flood of public emotion surrounding their union. While the couple received widespread congratulations for their spiritual wedding, the re-opening of Raj’s personal history has brought to light the impact such high-profile relationships can have on previous partners.

For now, Shhyamali’s request for privacy stands. She has asked social-media users to respect her space as she navigates through concern for her guru’s health and the emotional fallout from her former marriage. What remains clear, however, is that the wedding has reopened conversations about personal closure, dignity, and the human cost behind public celebrity relationships.