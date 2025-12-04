Sobhita Dhulipala Marks First Anniversary With Chaitanya, Reveals Unseen Wedding Glimpses: See Here!

Sobhita Dhulipala celebrated her first wedding anniversary with Naga Chaitanya by sharing an unseen video from their special day. The couple completed one year of marriage on December 4, 2024, after tying the knot in a beautiful traditional ceremony attended by close family and friends. Since their wedding, the two have continued to delight fans by posting glimpses of their joyful life together. To mark the milestone, Sobhita uploaded a heartfelt clip capturing precious moments from the rituals. The video reflected their warmth, love, and the strong bond they have built during their first year as husband and wife together.

Sobhita Dhulipala Shares Unseen Moments from Her Wedding with Naga Chaitanya

On her Instagram handle, Sobhita shared a video compilation capturing several blissful moments from her wedding with Naga Chaitanya. In the clip, the duo appeared completely in love as they performed their rituals. The video highlighted touching scenes, including the sindoor ceremony, the mangalsutra moment, and their playful Jaimala exchange. Every frame reflected how joyfully the couple celebrated each second of their special day together. The celebrations captured their smiles, emotions, and genuine affection beautifully on screen for the viewers.

In one part of the video, Sobhita shared her feelings about marrying Chaitanya, saying, “Without him, I wouldn’t feel complete.” She also added a heartfelt caption to accompany the clip, expressing the same warmth and sincerity reflected in her words, to further show how deeply she values their bond today. “The wind always blows homewards. Back in the Deccan and one trippy trip round the Sun with the man I call husband, I feel anew. As though purified by fire. One year as Mrs!”

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya Tie the Knot

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya married on December 4, 2024, at Annapurna Studios, owned by his father, actor Nagarjuna Akkineni. Speaking to Hindustan Times, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor discussed life after marriage. He shared that everything has been going “great” for him, adding that he and his wife have successfully managed to balance their demanding work schedules with their personal life. According to him, this harmony has helped them stay grounded and maintain a positive rhythm in their relationship.

Naga Chaitanya Shares He Nicknames Sobhita ‘Vizag Girl’

During the Thandel promotions in Visakhapatnam, Chaitanya revealed why the city is special to him. The actor stated that he calls his wife, Sobhita, affectionately ‘Vizag ammay’, meaning (Vizag girl). He also said that her roots in Vizag dominate his house. In Chay’s words: “Vizag is so close to my heart that I fell in love with a Vizag girl and married her. Now, there’s a piece of Vizag in my home too. Even in my household, the ruling party is Vizag. So, brothers, I have a small request—Thandel should rock Vizag’s box office; otherwise, I’ll lose my honour at home. Please!”