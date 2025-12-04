Priyanka Chopra Proudly Reacts to Nick Jonas Receiving Jonas Brothers Honour, Responds To His Heartfelt Speech

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were all hearts at the Jonas Brothers event at TCL Chinese Theatre. The couple, married for seven years, continue to captivate fans with their love. Just a day after celebrating their wedding anniversary, they made a stylish appearance on the red carpet, hand in hand, radiating joy and togetherness. Nick also delivered a heartfelt speech, expressing his admiration for Priyanka. The duo didn’t shy away from showing affection, sharing a sweet kiss in front of photographers. Their charming display of love once again left everyone smiling and adoring the power couple.

Nick’s Emotional Tribute to Wife Priyanka

During his handprint ceremony speech, Nick praised his beautiful wife, expressing gratitude for her constant inspiration and support. The Sucker singer acknowledged her influence on his life, highlighting how much she motivates him both personally and professionally. “Thank you for bringing me so much light, joy, and perspective into my life. You inspire me, challenge me, and support me in ways that make me better as an artist, father and a man. And I’m endlessly grateful to walk through this life with you. And happy anniversary.”

Priyanka Chopra Beams with Pride!

PeeCee shared pictures from the event and wrote a heartfelt note expressing her love for her husband and appreciation for the Jonas Brothers. Her post captured warmth, gratitude, and memorable moments from the special occasion. “So proud of you @nickjonas You’re the most sincere, talented and definitely the hardest working person I know. And this is not even my bias speaking. Watching you up there with your brothers, cementing ( literally ) your legacy in Hollywood was such a proud moment for me. Thank you for always, including me and honoring me. Here’s to celebrating many more milestones! Congratulations @jonasbrothers So well deserved and so early in your careers. We’re all so proud of you,” read her caption.

NickYanka, as fans affectionately call them, married on December 1, 2018. Their wedding spanned several days in India, beautifully combining Christian and traditional Indian rituals. Together, they share a daughter, Maltie Marie Chopra Jonas, marking the beginning of their family journey while celebrating their unique cultural and religious backgrounds.