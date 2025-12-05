Palak Muchhal Breaks Silence On Postponed Smriti–Palash Wedding: ‘Very, Very Tough’

Singer Palak Muchhal has broken her silence on the postponement of the wedding between her brother, music-composer Palash Muchhal, and her friend, Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana. Initially scheduled for November 23 in Sangli, Maharashtra, the celebrations came to an abrupt halt when Smriti’s father was rushed to the hospital with a cardiac emergency, and hours later, Palash too was hospitalised for stress-related illness. The double health scare forced both families to call off the wedding at the last minute.

In an interview with Filmfare, Palak described the last few days as “very, very tough,” referring to the emotional toll on both families. “We would like to believe in positivity at this time and spread positivity as much as we can. And stay strong… yeah,” she said, appealing for privacy amid mounting media attention and rampant speculation.

The sudden postponement triggered waves of rumours on social media — ranging from allegations of infidelity to claims of backstage conspiracies. Choreographers whose names surfaced in the gossip were quick to deny any involvement. Industry insiders and teammates of Smriti also deleted wedding-related social media posts, some replaced their Instagram bios with protective emojis, while others withdrew entirely from public view.

Palash’s mother, speaking to media, explained that the decision to postpone was taken out of concern for Smriti’s ailing father. She revealed that when her son heard of the hospitalisation, he was deeply shaken — so much so that he was admitted to hospital himself, allegedly due to stress and dehydration from the shock. “He cried so much that his health suddenly deteriorated,” she said, noting that though initial tests returned normal, the emotional stress necessitated rest and observation.

While both men have since been discharged, the wedding remains on indefinite hold. Palak’s public appeal for privacy came with the plea that fans and media stop speculating, allowing the families space to heal and recover.

This episode has opened up wider conversation about the pressures and vulnerabilities that accompany high-profile relationships in public life. For Smriti, an international sports star, and Palash, whose creative life spans recording studios and film sets, the expectation of a grand, widely publicised wedding may have brought excitement — but also scrutiny. The sudden turn of events underscores how, in celebrity marriages, personal emergencies get magnified into public dramas, often before the people involved have even had a chance to process the reality.

Many fans and well-wishers have expressed support and empathy for the families. Some interpreted social-media changes — like the use of protective “evil eye” emojis — as attempts to shield them from negative vibes and unwanted attention. Others called for restraint in the face of unverified rumours. A choreographer named in the gossip went on record saying she had been receiving threats and called the allegations “false.”

For now, the Muchhal and Mandhana families appear united in their decision: health and privacy come first. As Palak said, they hope to “stay strong” and let healing take precedence over speculation. The wedding may still happen — but when it does, it will be on their terms, not under the glare of rumours and social-media pressure.