Mahima Chaudhry And Sanjay Mishra’s Wedding Video Goes Viral On Social Media Intensifying Speculations, 

A video of Mahima Chaudhry, the iconic 90s star known for her role alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Pardes, is currently taking social media by storm. In the viral clip, Mahima is seen with veteran actor Sanjay Mishra, both holding garlands in their hands, while a priest chants mantras in the background. The realistic setup has left many fans confused, wondering if the two actors actually tied the knot. Before rumors get out of hand, let us clarify that this is NOT a real wedding.

The viral clip is part of the promotional campaign for their upcoming film, Durlabh Prasad Ki Doosri Shaadi. Mahima Chaudhry and Sanjay Mishra have become the talk of the town ever since behind-the-scenes glimpses and videos from their film promotions started circulating online. The realistic wedding visuals fooled many viewers, leading them to believe that the two actors had actually gotten married.

However, the viral scenes are part of a clever promotional gimmick planned by the makers to draw attention to the film. Despite the actors clarifying the situation, many fans are still asking whether the wedding was real. The confusion intensified at the trailer launch event, where Mahima and Sanjay Mishra performed a mock wedding on stage. The duo even exchanged garlands in front of the media.

During the act, a man sitting nearby began chanting mantras into a microphone. The unexpected moment surprised Mahima, who immediately asked why he was chanting the mantras since it was not a real wedding ritual. Her reaction left everyone laughing, adding a touch of humor to the event. The film Durlabh Prasad Ki Doosri Shaadi, releasing on December 19, promises a blend of humor, drama, and heartfelt emotions.