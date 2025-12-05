Palak Muchhal Broke Silence On Palash Muchhal And Smriti Mandhana’s Wedding Controversy, Deets Inside

The much-awaited wedding between music composer Palash Muchhal and Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana has been postponed, sending shockwaves through their fanbases. Amid the swirling rumors and controversies, Palash’s sister and singer Palak Muchhal has broken her silence, shedding light on the family’s painful ordeal during this difficult time. The couple’s wedding, which was scheduled for November 23 in Sangli, was suddenly postponed, fueling speculation and concern among fans.

Reports suggested that Smriti’s father had fallen seriously ill and had been hospitalized, which could have been the reason for the delay. However, what followed were even more dramatic twists in the tale. Soon after the wedding postponement, rumors started circulating that Palash Muchhal had cheated on Smriti Mandhana, leading to claims that their relationship had soured. The situation worsened when Smriti Mandhana deleted all her pictures with Palash from her Instagram, including those of their engagement.

This move only added fuel to the fire, with many speculating that the wedding might have been called off altogether. Additionally, there were even rumors suggesting that Palash Muchhal had been hospitalized. These developments stirred a media frenzy, making it increasingly difficult for both families to maintain privacy and dignity during such a sensitive time. In light of the ongoing rumors and controversy, Palak Muchhal, the singer and Palash’s sister, finally addressed the situation.

In an interview with one of the media houses, Palak spoke candidly about the emotional toll the situation has taken on her family. She said, “Both families have gone through a very difficult time. We would like to believe in positivity at this time and want to spread as much positivity as possible. We are trying to stay strong.” Palak’s words reveal just how challenging the past few days have been for the Muchhal family, who have been facing both personal and public scrutiny. Despite the whirlwind of rumors, Palak emphasized the importance of remaining positive during such trying circumstances.