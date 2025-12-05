Not Gaurav Khanna But This Contestant Is Running At Number One, Voting Trends Shifting 48 Hours Before Finale

With only two days left for the highly anticipated Bigg Boss 19 grand finale, the voting trends have experienced a massive and surprising shift, leaving fans and contestants alike in suspense. As the finale approaches, voting lines have opened, and viewers are casting their votes to ensure their favorite contestant clinches the title. However, the latest voting trends, released on December 4th, revealed unexpected changes, with Pranit More and Gaurav Khanna seeing a surprising surge and fall in votes respectively.

As the race to the Bigg Boss 19 finale heats up, only five contestants remain in the house, and they are Gaurav Khanna, Amal Malik, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Tanya Mittal. Earlier, Malti Chahar was eliminated, leaving these five contestants to compete for the coveted title. Throughout the season, no clear front-runner emerged, making this finale one of the most unpredictable in recent years.

As of December 5, the voting trends have shifted dramatically. Pranit More, who was steadily gaining momentum throughout the week, now holds the top spot, while Gaurav Khanna, who was initially in the second position, has now experienced a slight drop. Pranit More has surged into the lead with 30% of the votes, while Gaurav Khanna is hot on his heels with 28%. Tanya Mittal, who was once in the lead, has slipped to third place.

With the finale looming large, speculations and claims regarding the winner of Bigg Boss 19 are flooding the internet. Several insiders have made bold predictions about who will be crowned the winner. In a video report, an insider claimed, “It’s very clear that Praneet More will be the winner of Bigg Boss 19, not Gaurav Khanna. You can get this in writing from me.” Meanwhile, Tehelka, an ex-contestant of Bigg Boss 17, made a shocking statement about the future of Gaurav Khanna and said, “Many people are hoping that Gaurav Bhai will win, but the makers have changed their plan. Gaurav Khanna is not going to win Bigg Boss 19. If something changes a day before the finale, it could be a different story, but as of now, the plan has shifted.”