Saif Ali Khan Is The Most Searched Bollywood Actor of 2025, Tops The List of Google India Most Searched Celebrities

As 2025 comes to a close, the year has proven to be a rollercoaster for Bollywood and the entertainment industry. While it brought several big hits and exciting debuts, it also saw a fair share of controversies and unfortunate incidents. As the year draws to an end, Google India has released a list of the most searched celebrities and films of 2025. The list features a mix of established stars and fresh faces who captured the attention of millions.

Saif Ali Khan Tops The List

Surprisingly, the most searched Bollywood actor in 2025 is none other than Saif Ali Khan. The 55-year-old star, who has enjoyed a successful career, made headlines this year not for his roles in films or web series but due to a shocking real-life incident. In February 2025, Saif became the victim of a horrifying attack when an intruder broke into his house. The intruder, armed with a knife, was reportedly headed toward Saif’s children’s room when the actor confronted him.

Despite being stabbed in the back and suffering a severe injury to his spine, Saif managed to protect his family and bravely fought off the attacker. The incident led to months of media coverage, and Saif remained in the news as the country rallied behind him in support. His name remained on top of the search charts, as people searched for updates on his recovery and safety.

While Saif Ali Khan led the list due to his personal ordeal, Ahan Panday and Aneet Padda made waves for entirely different reasons. Both actors debuted in the film Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, and their on-screen chemistry became a huge talking point throughout the year. Their pairing was praised by critics and loved by audiences, making them the second and fourth most searched actors in India in 2025.