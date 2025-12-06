Aishwarya Rai Bachchan On Balance, Not Banter: ‘I Don’t Get Insecure’

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opened up about her current life philosophy at the Red Sea Film Festival 2025, revealing that being a mother and wife gives her more purpose than chasing film offers. She bluntly stated, “I’m so busy taking care of Aaradhya, being with Abhishek, that I don’t get insecure if I don’t sign a film.”

Walking the red carpet in Jeddah, Aishwarya later spoke candidly in a session about her career, motherhood and mental peace. She addressed the constant chatter around actresses and their choices after becoming mothers, insisting that she has never let insecurity dictate her decisions. “Insecurities have never been the driving force,” she said. “That’s a clarity in all my career choices.”

Reflecting on the beginning of her career, she recalled how she broke into films through Mani Ratnam’s critically acclaimed film Iruvar, a project chosen for its narrative and not glamour. She said her instincts then were rooted not in launching a film career but in being part of meaningful stories.

Even after the blockbuster success of Devdas, when expectations were high, she chose to do Chokher Bali, a Bengali film directed by Rituparno Ghosh, drawn by the strength of its story rather than commercial appeal. That choice, she says, was always about her conviction.

In her own words, her priorities have shifted. Motherhood, caring for her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, and family time with husband Abhishek Bachchan anchor her. As long as she is present for them, she needs no validation from film offers or audience expectations.

This isn’t the first time Aishwarya has spoken about balancing family and career. Over the years she has expressed how important it is for her child to enjoy a normal upbringing despite celebrity surroundings. Her latest statement simply reiterates that belief, reinforcing that family and inner conviction, not external pressure, guide her path.

With this, Aishwarya draws a clear line between ambition and choice. She seems to signal that the success of an actress doesn’t lie solely in the number of films she signs but in the strength of her decisions, both as an artist and as a person.