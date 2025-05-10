Amrita Puri Bought A Luxury Apartment Worth Rs 37 Crores In The Lower Parel Area of Mumbai, Deets Inside

There is good news for the fans of Bollywood actress Amrita Puri since she has bought a house worth crores in a prime location in Mumbai, due to which she is in the headlines. Let us tell you that it is a luxury apartment, which is said to be worth Rs 37 crore. ‘Square Yards’ has the registration documents of this property of Amrita Puri, and according to them, this apartment is located in Lower Parel.

Let us tell you that this apartment of Amrita Puri is located on the 49th floor of Lodha World Towers, and it is spread over 5,446 square feet. Amrita Puri has paid stamp duty of Rs 2.22 crore for this apartment. It is known that Lodha World Towers has been built by Macrotech Developers, also known as Lodha Group. Along with this apartment, Amrita Puri has also bought parking for four vehicles.

Well, now she is going to become a neighbor of Shahid Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan. Actually, both of them have also bought property in Lower Parel. Apart from this, actress Zaheer Khan also has property in the same area. Amrita Puri got the registry of this apartment done on April 30, for which she paid Rs 33 thousand. Let us tell you that Akshay Kumar also came into the discussion about one of his properties located in Lower Parel.

If we talk about Amrita Puri’s earnings, then let us tell you that she is active in films and web series. In the year 2024, she appeared in the web series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. Now she will be seen in the film ‘Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhania’ with Vicky Kaushal. Apart from films, she also earns from social media. Her father, Aditya Puri is very famous in the world of banking. He has been the managing director of HDFC.