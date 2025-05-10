Do You Know Shahid Kapoor Is Charging Rs 45 Crores As A Fee For The Second Season of Farzi? Deets Inside

After the success of Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Farzi’, he is all set to get its sequel. It is being said that all preparations have been made for its comeback. Also, this time, the actor is also getting a hefty amount for it. The actor made his OTT debut with Amazon Prime Video in the year 2023. And now he will be seen in the same avatar again. Farzi 2 is directed by Raj and DK.

According to some of the media reports, Shahid Kapoor is being paid around Rs 45 crore as a fee for the second season, i.e., ‘Farzi 2’. And let us tell you that this is the highest fee of his career so far. Sources have been quoted as saying that Shahid usually charges Rs 25 to 30 crore per film, but for digital projects, he negotiates a different fee structure.

The report also states that ‘Farzi 2’ will come on the floor by December 2025. Directors Raj and DK are currently busy shooting for ‘Rakt Brahmand’, and they will start pre-production for the sequel after completing all their commitments. Sources have also said that the core plotline for this web series has been discussed with Shahid Kapoor.

Let us tell you that the second season of the series will see a tussle between Vijay Sethupathi and KK Menon. Talking about the release date, he is claiming 2026. Rashi Khanna, Bhuvan Arora, and Kavya Thapar were also in important roles in this series. Currently, Shahid Kapoor is shooting for ‘Arjun Ustara’, a gangster action film directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The film stars Tripti Dimri in the lead role and will release in theaters on December 5, 2025.