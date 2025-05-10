“He Didn’t Have Rotis For 5 Months’, Jim Sarbh Opened Up On Struggles of Sushant Singh Rajput

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput gave us several memorable films and made a special place in the hearts of the audience. To make a name for himself in the industry, the actor had to work very hard. But the news of his suicide shocked everyone. Today, he is no more among us, but he is still alive in the hearts of fans.

Sushant Singh Rajput

His ‘Raabta’ co-star Jim Sarbh recently spoke about the sacrifices the actor made for his career and revealed that he did not eat roti for five months to prepare his body for action sequences. In an interview, Jim Sarbh was shown several behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of his film. When he came across a picture from his ‘Raabta’ days, he recalled how it was taken after his second schedule in Mauritius.

Sushant Singh Rajput

Praising Sushant Singh Rajput, Jim Sarbh shared that he was a very good dancer and he had a special bond with his fans. He had complete control over his body. He said, ‘I think he didn’t eat roti for five months or something like that.’ Jim revealed that he was fit even though he was not, as he was spotted in a muscle suit. He also shared that SSR accidentally broke his wrist during an action sequence. The cast on his hand in the photo was because of that incident.

Sushant Singh Rajput

The actor also recalled how quickly and easily the late Sushant learned difficult dance and fight scenes. He revealed that he spent four days at a training centre in Bangkok learning the basics while Sushant mastered the entire fight choreography in just one day. Meanwhile, Dinesh Vijan’s directorial ‘Raabta’ stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. It also stars Jim Sarbh and Varun Sharma with Rajkummar Rao in a cameo.