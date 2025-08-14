Anupam Kher Started ‘Satish Kaushik Scholarship Program’ In The Memory of His Late Friend Satish Kaushik, Deets Inside

Anupam Kher is one of the most talented actors and directors of the Bollywood industry. In his career spanning four decades, he has worked in more than 500 films. He has also received two National Film Awards and eight Filmfare Awards for his hard work and dedication. Recently, he was honored with the Raj Kapoor Award by the Government of Maharashtra for his contribution to Indian cinema.

Let us tell you that Anupam Kher was awarded the Raj Kapoor Award along with a trophy and a cash amount of Rs 10 lakh. But instead of being discussed for his achievements, he is in the news headlines for the move he made for his dear friend. It is being reported that through this amount, he has now started the Satish Kaushik Scholarship Program in his acting school. Under this, he has decided to educate poor candidates.

Anupam Kher has shared a video on his official Instagram handle and informed about this. He expressed his gratitude to the Maharashtra government for this award. In the video, Anupam Kher has announced the ‘Satish Kaushik Scholarship’. The purpose of this scholarship is to help the poor and deserving candidates studying in his acting institute.

Anupam Kher also announced that a smiling statue of his late friend and actor-director Satish Kaushik will be installed in it. Sharing the video, Anupam Kher wrote in its caption, ‘With the money I received from the Maharashtra government for the Raj Kapoor Award, I am happy to announce the Satish Kaushik Scholarship for poor candidates of my acting school. A smiling statue of Satish Kaushik will also be installed in the studio!’ Anupam Kher has often talked about his close friend, the late Satish Kaushik. He has shared many anecdotes about his friendship with Satish Kaushik.