Rapper Badshah Received Notice From FWICE In Regard To His Upcoming Show Suspecting Pakistan To Be Its Organizer

Bollywood rapper Badshah is currently on the radar of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) because of a Pakistani company. The Federation has written a long letter to Badshah and has also asked for an immediate reply from him. Actually, this letter is about Badshah’s upcoming musical tour, which is going to be held at the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas, America.

It is reported that Badshah is going to perform in the ‘Badshah Unfinished Tour’ in Dallas, America, on 19 September. Now it has been found out that the company that is organizing this program is named 3Sixty Shows, and its owner is a Pakistani. In such a situation, the Federation has issued a letter to Badshah and reminded him of the terrorism and hostile activities being carried out by Pakistan against India.

In the letter, he has also been reminded of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, and along with this, he has been asked to respond to the news whether Pakistani money has been invested in that concert. FWICE wrote, ‘Badshah, we have come to know that you are going to perform in the next event, Badshah Unfinished Tour on 19 September 2025 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas, USA, which is being organized by 3Sixty Shows, a company allegedly run by Pakistani nationals.’

FWICE has said, ‘The most recent and tragic example is the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22 April, where armed terrorists ambushed an army convoy, in which five of our brave soldiers were martyred and many others were injured. The incident is a painful reminder of the continued violence against our country, and we must continue to stand up for such criminals and their supporters.