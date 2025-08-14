Parag Tyagi Started A NGO In The Name of His Late Wife Shefali Jariwala For Girls’ Education And Women Empowerment

Small screen actress Parag Tyagi celebrated his first anniversary on 12 August, which he celebrated alone without his late wife, Shefali Jariwala. 11 years have passed since his marriage, and recently, on 27 June 2025, he also lost his wife. On this special occasion, Parag paid tribute to Shefali and fulfilled her wish, which she had been wanting to do for a long time.

Let us tell you that Parag has shared a video in which he is saying, ‘You all know about the accident that happened on 27 June. Pari always wanted one thing; she had a wish to open a foundation, to open an NGO, for girls’ education and women’s empowerment. To educate daughters and for women’s empowerment.’

He further said, ‘Our anniversary was on 12 August, so I have registered a foundation named Shefali Jariwala Rise Foundation for Girls Education and Women Empowerment. For that, I have started a channel on YouTube in the name of Pari and me, Simba…Shefali Parag Tyagi. I am bringing the first podcast on Pari and Simba’s father. People had a lot of questions, and there were a lot of allegations. Everyone wanted to know what happened that day, and I am coming to share that with all of you on my podcast.

He further said, ‘The revenue that will go to that podcast will go to that foundation. So please give us the same love on YouTube as you have always given us.’ Recently, on the 11th anniversary of his marriage, Parag Tyagi had posted a heart-touching post and expressed his unwavering love for Shefali, in which he said that he cherishes her memories. On this special occasion, he posted a video and an emotional note dedicated to Shefali. However, their love journey started on 12 August 2010, and they got married three years later on the same date in 2014.