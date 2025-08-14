Aadar Jain On Nepotism: ‘I’m Kareena and Ranbir’s Cousin, But It Hasn’t Made My Career Easier’

Aadar Jain says being part of the Kapoor clan hasn’t guaranteed him an easy ride in Bollywood. The Qaidi Band actor, son of Manoj and Rima Jain (Raj Kapoor’s daughter), told ETimes that despite being Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin, he hasn’t “reaped the rewards” of nepotism.

“I’m not starring in 50 films a year or bagging endless endorsements,” Aadar said. “It hasn’t been simple. I’ve auditioned at numerous places, faced many rejections, and it stings when you can’t do what you love often. But the goal is to keep getting back up.”

Calling his struggles “life lessons,” he revealed it took him years to land his third project, Hello Charlie. Aadar, who recently tied the knot with Alekha Advani in Goa followed by a grand Mumbai celebration, says his motivation comes from resilience, not family ties.