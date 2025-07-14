Archana Puran Singh Shared Insights of Her Madh Island Bungalow Through Her YouTube Vlog, Pictures Inside

Actress Archana Puran Singh, who is seen on the Kapil Sharma Show and also shares vlogs on her daily life on her YouTube Channel. In her new vlog, Archana Puran Singh’s son Aryaman gives fans an unfiltered tour of his luxurious Madh Island bungalow. From cozy corners to plush rooms, Archana Puran Singh, her husband Parmeet Sethi, and their son visit the bungalow quite often.

Let us tell you that Archana also funnily revealed how her younger son Ayushmann spent more on the interiors of his room than the rest of the house. Archana’s home has a large living room filled with solid-toned sofas that are perfect for relaxing and hosting guests. The place is adorned with lush plants and attractive paintings. In the vlog, Aryaman said that most of the conversations take place here.

A mix of cosy and stylish decor, this beautifully decorated Madh Island home is a perfect mix. Aryaman further said that the kitchen is where the family often gathers to cook, and fans have seen them enjoying food in several vlogs. He further added that only their house help, Bhagyashree, knew about the vlog shoot, so the kitchen was ‘half-finished’ – making the tour more real. With two large refrigerators and open shelves, it is quite simple.

Archana’s room is also huge with a comfortable sofa, a TV zone, and two balconies, one overlooking Pankaj Tripathi’s flat and the other overlooking the garden. Jokingly complaining, Archana quipped, ‘You didn’t even tell me about this surprise home tour!’ Ayushmann’s room stands out with its sleek and beautifully decorated interiors. With remote-controlled curtains, a sunlit balcony corner, vibrant wall art, and anime posters, it’s a Gen-G dream. The family home is surrounded by greenery.