S. S. Rajamouli Pushed A Fan Trying To Get A Selfie With Him At The Funeral of Telugu Actor And Former BJP MLA Kota Srinivasa Rao

The Indian film industry is mourning the demise of veteran Telugu actor and former BJP MLA Kota Srinivasa Rao, as he passed away on July 13, 2025, a few days after his 83rd birthday, due to age-related problems. Many celebrities attended his funeral to pay tribute to the legendary actor. Baahubali fame filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli also attended the funeral. However, while leaving, the filmmaker was seen getting angry at a fan and pushing him as he was trying to take a selfie with him.

S. S. Rajamouli, after paying his last respects to the veteran Kota Srinivasa Rao, was seen walking out of the funeral venue and heading towards his car. Outside the gate of the late actor’s house, a huge crowd of people and journalists was seen capturing glimpses of all the celebrities who attended the funeral. As soon as Rajamouli arrived outside the gate, many people started taking pictures of him.

As the director was walking towards his car, people waved at him from both sides. However, a fan came up to the Baahubali director and tried to take a selfie with him. At first, Rajamouli tried to ignore the stubborn fan. But then the fan came too close to him and tried to take a selfie despite such a situation. The filmmaker got angry at the fan, pushed him, and also reprimanded him for taking a selfie at such a serious time.

As soon as this video was shared on social media while many people supported Rajamouli and said that considering the emotional state after attending the funeral and the sensitivity of the circumstances, it was right to push the fan away. Many also criticized the fan and argued that it was not the right time or place to take a selfie. S.S. Rajamouli had written an emotional note on the demise of veteran Telugu actor Kota Srinivasa Rao on his X handle.