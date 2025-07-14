Elli AvrRam And Rumoured Beau Ashish Chanchlani’s Cosy Red Carpet Moment Leaves Fans Gushing, ‘Cute!

An old video of Elli AvrRam and her rumoured beau, Ashish Chanchlani, walking hand-in-hand on the red carpet has resurfaced and is now going viral. On July 12, 2025, the popular YouTuber and India’s Got Talent personality, Ashish Chanchlani, seemingly confirmed his relationship with actress and model Elli AvrRam.

The confirmation came through a romantic post where Ashish was seen lifting Elli in his arms, captioned simply, “Finally.” Since then, social media has been abuzz with excitement. Just hours after their reported relationship was revealed, yet another video of the duo has taken over the internet, this time capturing their red carpet moment, where the couple looked radiant and couldn’t stop smiling at each other.

Old Video of Elli AvrRam and Ashish Chanchlani Walking Hand-in-Hand on Red Carpet Resurfaces

It appears that Ashish has made his feelings for Elli public. An old video of the rumored couple has now gone viral, showing the duo twinning in stylish black outfits. As per a News18 report, the clip is believed to be from a few months ago in 2025, where Ashish and Elli were seen posing hand in hand for the paparazzi. Elli, dressed in a sleeveless black gown, held Ashish close, while he looked sharp in black formal attire. Both wore radiant smiles, and Elli even charmed the paps with a sweet smile, a playful kiss, and confidently walked away in her pencil heels like a true queen.

Elli AvrRam and Ashish Chanchlani’s Red Carpet Walk Sparks Buzz Among Netizens

Amid ongoing dating rumours between Elli and Ashish, an old video of the duo walking the red carpet has resurfaced online, sparking mixed reactions from netizens. One social media user remarked: “This is so random. They are kinda awkwardly cute.” Another user shared, “But why does he look so uncomfortable? Is it only me who feels like it’s a promotional strategy? One smart user on Elli noted, “After dating a lot of Bollywood men, she settled down with an innocent one. I wonder if this is for some web series or something.”

A social media user also pointed out one of Ashish’s old dialogues, where he had mentioned: “Once he said ladki honi chahiye, zinda hono chahiye and now.” While another positive user noted, “Katega ya nhi katega ye htao….bas bhai khush rahe aur jodi badiya lagri hai.” It was interesting to note in the video that Elli did not even for a second leave Ashish’s hand, which showed that she was too much in love.

Who Is Ashish Chanchlani? YouTuber Making Headlines Amid Elli AvrRam Dating Rumours

For those unfamiliar, Ashish is a popular Indian comedian and YouTuber, widely recognised for his humorous parodies and entertaining videos. He rose to fame with his comic sketches and the diverse characters he portrays across various social media platforms. Over the years, Ashish has collaborated with several well-known comedians and built a massive following on YouTube. Currently, he is gearing up for his directorial debut, Ekaki, which is slated for release on July 18, 2025, as per BookMyShow.

Ashish grabbed headlines in 2025 after appearing on the popular show India’s Got Latent, hosted by Samay Raina and featuring guests like Ranveer Allahbadia and Apoorva Mukhija. Following his appearance, he faced a rough patch and stayed away from the spotlight for a while. However, he’s now made a strong comeback on social media, and it seems Elli has captured both his heart and mind.