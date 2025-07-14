Saina Nehwal Confirms Split From Husband Parupalli Kashyap, Says, ‘I’m Grateful For The…’ Deets Inside!!!

Olympic bronze medallist and celebrated badminton champion Saina Nehwal has reportedly parted ways with her husband, fellow shuttler Parupalli Kashyap, after nearly seven years of marriage.

Saina, a former world number one and one of India’s most decorated badminton players, has over twenty international titles to her credit, including ten Super Series titles. Hailing from Hisar, Haryana, she holds the distinction of being the only Indian woman to reach the world number one ranking and is the second Indian overall to achieve this feat after Prakash Padukone. While her professional journey has been filled with remarkable achievements, it appears her personal life has encountered challenges, leading to the end of her marriage with Parupalli Kashyap.

Olympic bronze medallist and veteran badminton star Saina Nehwal has announced her separation from fellow shuttler Parupalli Kashyap. On July 13, 2025, Saina shared a heartfelt note on her Instagram Stories, confirming the news. The couple, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on December 14, 2018, have decided to part ways after seven years of marriage, marking the end of their journey together.

Saina Nehwal, in her Instagram story, reflected on how life sometimes leads people down different paths. She revealed that after thoughtful consideration, she and her husband, Parupalli, have mutually decided to part ways. Emphasizing their focus on peace and healing—for both themselves and each other—Saina expressed gratitude for the memories they shared. She concluded the post with heartfelt wishes for Parupalli’s future, saying:

“Life takes us in different directions sometimes. After much thought and consideration, Kashyap Parupalli and I have decided to part ways. We’re choosing peace, growth, and healing for ourselves and each other. I’m grateful for the memories and wish nothing but the best moving forward. Thank you for understanding and respecting our privacy during this time.”

More about Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap trained together from their early days at the Pullela Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad. While Saina rose to global fame with her Olympic bronze and world No. 1 ranking, Parupalli reached a career-high world ranking of No. 6 and clinched the gold medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. Following his retirement from professional badminton in early 2024, Parupalli has now taken up coaching.

Saina, widely regarded as one of the greatest badminton players in the world, may be nearing the end of her illustrious career. The 35-year-old has been contemplating retirement in 2024 and has not competed since her first-round exit at the Singapore Open in June 2023. In the House of Glory podcast hosted by Gagan Narang, Saina candidly spoke about her battle with arthritis, sharing: “I am also thinking about it.”

Saina Nehwal ventured into politics by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on January 29, 2020, in the presence of the party’s national general secretary, Arun Singh. Her sister, Abu Chandranshu Nehwal, also became a member of the party. Saina cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi as her source of inspiration for entering politics.