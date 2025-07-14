Abdu Rozik Detained At Dubai Airport, Theft Allegations Denied By Team

Tajikistani singer and social media sensation Abdu Rozik found himself in a brief controversy after being detained at Dubai International Airport on Saturday. Rozik, who enjoys massive popularity in the Middle East, was in Dubai to attend a glamorous award ceremony.

Initial reports stirred up social media, claiming Rozik was held on suspicion of theft. However, his management quickly shot down the rumours.

In a statement to Khaleej Times, his team clarified, “Abdu was not arrested, just briefly detained by the police for clarification. He has since been released and will be attending the award ceremony today.”

His talent agency, S-Line Project, also warned of legal action against the spread of false information. “The media reports are factually incorrect. We will pursue all legal avenues to protect Abdu Rozik’s image and reputation. Soon, we will share a detailed statement with the Indian audience. There’s a lot more to this than what’s been reported,” said their representative.

Rozik himself took to Instagram Stories, reassuring his fans by posting videos from the Dubai award function. He was also spotted hanging out with Bigg Boss 16 co-contestant and close friend Shiv Thakare at the event.

On the work front, Abdu recently featured in Laughter Chefs Season 2 but had to exit mid-season due to visa complications requiring him to return home.