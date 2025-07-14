R Madhavan Joins Language Row Debate, Says ‘Never Faced Any Issue Despite…’

Actor R Madhavan has become the latest Bollywood celebrity to weigh in on the Hindi-Marathi language row. While promoting his latest film, Aap Jaisa Koi, Madhavan said that he personally never encountered any problems because of language differences.

What Madhavan Said

Speaking to IANS, Madhavan said, “No, I have never experienced it. I speak Tamil, I speak Hindi, and I studied in Kolhapur, so I learnt Marathi too. I have never had any problem because of language — neither for knowing it nor for not knowing it.”

Interestingly, Madhavan’s comment comes after Sanjay Dutt and Ajay Devgn also faced similar questions but chose to steer clear of commenting. Shilpa Shetty, too, acknowledged awareness of the debate but refrained from elaborating.

What’s Behind the Language Row?

The controversy erupted after the Maharashtra government directed primary schools to introduce Hindi as a third language alongside Marathi and English. Matters escalated when viral videos surfaced, allegedly showing MNS party workers targeting non-Marathi speakers, adding fuel to the ongoing tension.

Madhavan’s Recent Projects

On the work front, Madhavan recently starred in Netflix’s Aap Jaisa Koi opposite Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film received mixed reactions from critics and audiences. Earlier this year, he featured in Shaitaan alongside Ajay Devgn and Jyotika, a supernatural thriller that performed decently at the box office.

R Madhavan has said that despite knowing and speaking several languages, he has never faced discrimination due to language barriers — marking a calmer take amid the heated political debate.