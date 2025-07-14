Dipika Kakar Begins Target Therapy After Tumor Surgery, Opens Up About Ongoing Health Battle

Actor Dipika Kakar, who has been battling stage 2 liver tumour since May 2025, has now begun her oral targeted therapy following a 14-hour-long surgery in June to remove the tennis-ball-sized growth. Through regular YouTube vlogs, both Dipika and her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, have kept fans informed about her health journey, with Shoaib recently revealing that the tumour has a high risk of recurrence, and her treatment may last up to two years.

Target Therapy Begins

In her latest vlog, Dipika shared that she started target therapy on July 10. While she felt “okay” on the first day, she’s been cautioned about several possible side effects.



“I’ve been advised to stay hydrated, eat well, and keep my skin nourished as the medicine may cause ulcers in the mouth, palms, and feet, along with dry and scaly skin,” she said. “I can’t go in direct sunlight, and I have to wear gloves and socks at all times.”

By the second day, Dipika admitted she was feeling low. “Till afternoon, I was fine, but then my energy suddenly dropped. I spent the rest of the day lying down,” she said. Shoaib also mentioned in his vlog that Dipika had started developing ulcers on her tongue.

Emotional Moments & Recovery

Dipika emotionally expressed how the illness has impacted her bonding with her son Ruhaan. “I’m unable to lift him yet. I sit on the floor to play with him, because even sitting on the sofa, I don’t have the strength to lift him. But I’m hopeful. So far, recovery is going well,” she shared.

She also posted a heartfelt clip featuring her mother, taken just two days after she returned from the hospital. In it, her mother thanks fans for their prayers, saying, “I fold my hands in gratitude. It’s your prayers that brought my daughter back to me. Please don’t stop praying for her.”