‘Working With Amitabh Bachchan Is Like Catching Virus’: Kiran Kumar Calls Big B’s Aura ‘Impossible To Escape’

Veteran actor Kiran Kumar recently recalled his experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan, praising the megastar’s humility and professionalism. Kiran, who acted alongside Amitabh in the 1992 film Khuda Gawah, described the legendary actor’s influence as “infectious,” saying that his passion seeps into everyone around him.

Speaking in an interview with Red FM Podcasts, Kiran said working with Amitabh Bachchan is like working with a virus because his dedication gets into your bloodstream. He added that it’s hard to escape the aura of Amitabh, especially due to the way he treats people on set.

Kiran also highlighted Amitabh’s work ethic, pointing out how the superstar always responded to every punch during action scenes, unlike many actors who avoid reacting. According to Kiran, Amitabh would step back with every blow, making each scene feel authentic.

He also praised Amitabh’s intellect, noting how the actor is well-read and capable of discussing any subject. Kiran, however, mentioned that Amitabh is selective with his interactions and prefers to engage in conversation only when he feels like it.

Actor Kanwaljit Singh had also earlier shared his fond memories of working with Amitabh during the filming of Satte Pe Satta. He recalled feeling nervous around the superstar but mentioned how Amitabh always put him at ease. Kanwaljit further remembered a special gesture when Amitabh attended his son’s art exhibition, taking time out of his busy schedule to show his support.

Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen in the Tamil film Vettaiyan alongside Rajinikanth. The actor also announced the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, with the 17th edition of the show set to premiere soon.