Amitabh Bachchan Is Back With Another Season of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, Shared Pictures On His Social Media

Big B, aka Amitabh Bachchan, who has been entertaining the audience with his quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ on the small screen for the last 25 years, is returning once again with this show for his fans. According to media reports, Big B has started shooting for the new season of ‘KBC’, ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’, and has shared some pictures of the rehearsal in his blog and wrote, ‘Shuru Kar Diya Kaam.’

The veteran actor told that he has started preparing for this show and is happy that he is again connecting with people who want to learn something new and move forward in their lives. ‘Big B’, while showing a glimpse of the shooting of ‘KBC 17’, wrote, ‘And the preparation has started… It’s time to return to the people again… to connect with those who want to improve their lives and circumstances. This is an opportunity that can change someone’s life in just one hour, my love and respect.’

Let us tell you that the new season of ‘KBC’ is expected to premiere in August this year. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ is a famous quiz show, which is the Hindi version of the English show ‘Who Wants to be a Millionaire?’. Amitabh Bachchan has hosted this show in almost every season. Shah Rukh Khan was seen as the host only in the third season of the show.

The contestants who come to play in this show are asked many questions, to which the actor himself gives four options out of which one is the correct answer. If they do not know the answer to any question or are confused, then they have some lifelines, which they can use. Amitabh Bachchan is very active on social media. He is often criticized by people for his posts on Twitter, despite this, he has never crossed the limits in his language.