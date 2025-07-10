Is Aditya Roy Kapur Romancing Goan Model Georgina Dsilva Post Breakup With Ananya Panday? Here What We Know!!!

Aditya Roy Kapur’s latest post has sparked quite a buzz on social media, with fans speculating that the actor may have ‘soft-launched’ his girlfriend. Known for his charming smile and rugged looks, Aditya has been winning hearts ever since his 2009 debut in London Dreams.

However, it was his 2013 film Aashiqui 2, opposite Shraddha Kapoor, that catapulted him to commercial success and established him as the face of new-age romance. While his on-screen chemistry has always been remarkable, it now appears that love has found its way into Aditya’s real life as well.

Did Aditya Roy Kapur ‘soft-launch’ his girlfriend, Georgina Dsilva?

Looks like Aditya Roy Kapur may have found love again post his breakup with Ananya Panday. The buzz began after his recent Instagram post hinted at a possible new romance. For those who missed it, Aditya was staying at an Airbnb and shared glimpses of the stunning property. While most photos showcased the lavish estate, what truly grabbed fans’ attention was a subtle detail, a woman’s hand with white nail polish making a surprise appearance in one of the frames.

Although no one was tagged in the photos, fans were quick to speculate that the hand in the pictures belonged to Goan model Georgina Dsilva. Their assumption wasn’t baseless—eagle-eyed followers spotted that Georgina had shared a recent post flaunting similar nails. Adding fuel to the rumours, fans also noticed that both of them follow each other on Instagram.

Interestingly, Aditya Roy Kapur’s post also featured a video of him playing football with two women. This sparked excitement among fans, with many speculating that the actor may have found love once again. Sharing the post on July 9, 2025, Aditya captioned it: “A cosmic bonanza. Thanks @airbnb, good scene. I want the sink.”

Netizens react to Aditya Roy Kapur’s post

Soon after, numerous netizens flooded the comment section, sharing their thoughts. One user wrote: “Who’s he soft launching?” Another mentioned, “Has anyone noticed the hand?” A comment read, “Who’s the girl with white nail polish?” A comment mentioned, “I wonder who that mystery girl is?” Some fans noted that the mystery girl in the actor’s pictures was the Goan model, Georgina Dsilva. A user said, “She is @georginadsilva.” Another mentioned, “Guys, the girl that he soft-launched is @georginadsilva!” However, some speculated that the hand in the picture belonged to Sara Ali Khan, as the duo was busy promoting their film Metro In Dino.

Aditya Roy Kapur was previously dating Ananya Panday

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were reportedly in a relationship for almost two years before parting ways. Speculation about their breakup surfaced in April 2024, after Ananya shared a cryptic message on her Instagram Stories, sparking widespread buzz. Currently, Ananya is rumoured to be dating Walker Blanco. While both actors have remained tight-lipped about their split, a close friend of Ananya’s opened up to the Bombay Times, revealing: “Ananya is trying to move on; of course, there’s hurt. Aditya is also trying to deal with the situation maturely.”