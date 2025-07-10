Parag Tyagi Remembers Late Wife Shefali Jariwala With Emotional Post: ‘Together Forever’

Actor Parag Tyagi is still grappling with the heartbreaking loss of his wife, Shefali Jariwala. On Wednesday night, he took to Instagram to share a deeply emotional tribute, honouring their bond and expressing the grief he continues to carry in her absence.

In a short, poignant video set to the song Mere Haath Mein from Fanaa, Shefali is seen tenderly holding Parag’s hand. Another frame shows their hands resting on the paw of their beloved pet dog, Simba. “Together Forever,” Parag wrote in the caption, accompanied by a heart emoji.

Following Shefali’s sudden death, several online rumours began circulating about Simba’s health. Addressing these concerns and shutting down the false reports, Parag had previously posted a video of Simba participating in the rituals typically performed by a son for his mother. “Simba is hail and hearty and doing all the rituals to be done by a son for his mom,” Parag wrote. He expressed gratitude to those genuinely concerned, while calling out those spreading baseless rumours for attention.

Shefali Jariwala, widely known for her breakout appearance in the hit music video Kaanta Laga, tragically passed away on June 27 at the age of 42. She was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital by Parag, where she was declared dead on arrival. While cardiac arrest is suspected, the exact cause of death remains unconfirmed, with the police reserving the findings of the post-mortem.

Parag and Shefali’s love story began in 2010, and after dating for four years, they tied the knot in 2014. The couple shared a close and affectionate bond and had even participated together in the reality dance show Nach Baliye. Parag’s recent posts reflect the deep void Shefali’s passing has left in his life, as he continues to mourn and remember her with love.