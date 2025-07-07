Parag Tyagi Shared New Video of His Dog Simba Doing Rituals of His Late Wife Shefali Jariwala, Read To Know More

It has been 11 days since the demise of ‘Bigg Boss 13’ contestant and ‘Kaanta Laga’ fame Shefali Jariwala. Her husband and small screen actor, Parag Tyagi, is trying his best to keep himself strong in this tough time. These days, he is sharing posts on social media remembering his angel wife. He recently also gave a glimpse of his pet dog Simba and responded to those who were saying that Simba’s health is bad.

Parag Tyagi And Shefali Jariwala

In this video shared by the actor on his official Instagram handle, Parag is seen distributing food to the needy with Simba. Let us tell you that Parag Tyagi shared a video on Instagram and remembered his late wife, Shefali Jariwala. Sharing the post, he wrote in a long note, ‘Simba is very happy and is performing all the rituals that a son does for his mother’

Parag Tyagi

Parag further wrote, ‘This video is for all those wonderful people who were really worried about our baby Simba, because some ruthless people were spreading false news about our baby Simba’s health to get some likes and views. I want to thank all those who are really concerned for Simba. God bless everyone.’

Parag Tyagi

Paras Chhabra has also reacted to this post. Earlier, he had said that Simba was very close to Shefali. She considered him like her child. This was the reason that after her death, Parag took him for a walk, but some people criticized it. Paras also said that Simba has grown old now. He also has trouble seeing. Apart from this, fans also commented on the video and sent love for Parag. One wrote, ‘May God keep Simba and you both happy like this.’ Another said, ‘Parag bhai, don’t worry. We are with you. Don’t get depressed. We are also your family.’