R Madhavan’s Clean Shave Look Is Making People Go Back To ‘Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein’ Era, Deets Inside

The film ‘Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein’ which was released in the year 2001, was a huge hit that attracted the audience in a mesmerizing way. It has been 24 years since the film was released. It featured R Madhavan and Dia Mirza in the lead roles. Madhavan played the role of Maddie, which the audience still remembers. And the memories of the fans have been refreshed once again today, as the actor has shared a photo of himself in a clean-shaven look.

Seeing these pictures of the actor, the fans have remembered Maddie. They are saying that Madhavan still looks 20. Let us tell you that R Madhavan shared his selfie on Instagram. In this, he is in a clean-shaven look, and his hair is gray. The caption has a heart and folded hands emoji. Fans are overjoyed at this photo of the 55-year-old actor.

One fan wrote, ‘Mr. Handsome.’ Another wrote, ‘Ahem ahem! You still look in your 20s.’ Another fan writes, ‘Salt and pepper era is here.’ Another fan said, ‘Sir, we are so fascinated by you that every look of yours looks good.’ If we talk about the work front of R Madhavan, then let us tell you that earlier he was seen with Ajay Devgn in Shaitan, and now he will be seen in ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’ with Fatima Sana Shaikh.

This film will be released on Netflix on July 11. And if we talk about R Madhavan’s upcoming movies, then let us tell you that he will also be seen in the sequels of Ajay Devgn’s hit films, ‘De De Pyar De 2’, ‘Shaitan 2’, ‘Dhurandhar’, and the Tamil movie Adhirshtasaali. The actor has been immensely loved by the audience, and people wait for updates on his work front and wish to see him on the big screen.