Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain Break Silence On Pregnancy Buzz, ‘Puri Family Lagi Hui…’ Read More Here!

Ankita Lokhande and her husband, Vicky Jain, have finally responded to the ongoing pregnancy rumors, clarifying whether they are expecting their first child.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, one of India’s most adored couples on television, recently made headlines amid ongoing speculation about their first child. During the shoot of Laughter Chefs 2, Ankita revealed to Krushna Abhishek that she was pregnant, after he made her run on the cooking reality show’s set. Since then, fans had been speculating about their pregnancy, and now Ankita and Vicky have finally addressed the rumours.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain respond to baby rumours

Ankita and Vicky recently took some time out to sit down and respond to fan questions about their life, family, and love story. They shared fond memories of their first date and, in their vlog, also addressed the ongoing pregnancy rumours. Earlier, in a promo for Laughter Chefs 2, Ankita had told Krushna Abhishek, “Main pregnant hoon.” Now, both Ankita and Vicky addressed these rumours together in their vlog, saying:

“News toh kaafi time se chal rahi hai, pregnancy when should be the question. Puri family lagi hui hai. Negotiations are on. Baat cheet chal rahi. I am tired of the questions.”

Earlier, Krushna left no stone unturned in teasing Ankita about whether she would have a lalla—a baby boy. Later, Karan Kundrra appeared surprised and asked Ankita if she was expecting her first child. Now, Ankita and Vicky’s playful banter in their vlog gave fans a glimpse into their fun-loving relationship.

Ankita Lokhande revealed how she took the first step towards Vicky Jain

In the vlog video, Ankita shared how she made the first move in her relationship with Vicky and described how she approached him. She recalled that her cousins were at home and encouraged her to take their ‘Vicky Jiju’ on a date. Ankita then sent Vicky an invite on his phone and took him out. She fondly remembered how their bond began on a sweet, memorable, and special note. Vicky, in turn, praised his wife for her emotional strength and unwavering loyalty. He shared:

“What I like the most about Ankita is that she won’t let any relationship break. No matter how tough times are, Ankita tootne nahi degi. Wo jod ke rakhegi.”

Ankita Lokhande Referred to Vicky Jain as Her Strongest Support

Vicky’s love for Ankita was clearly reflected in his deep admiration for her, and their emotional closeness formed the foundation of their strong relationship. Ankita also revealed that Vicky’s presence in her life had been her greatest source of strength. She expressed that what she admired most about him was his constant motivation. Ankita described Vicky as her ‘support system.’ In her words: “He always makes sure that I don’t lose my dreams… Sometimes I feel laidback, but he pushes me. He doesn’t praise me much but always motivates me. He believes in me.”

In the vlog video, Vicky also spoke about his transition from a business-oriented background to pursuing a career in the entertainment industry. He mentioned that time played a crucial role in his journey. After completing his education in Bilaspur, where he spent the past 25 years, he initially joined his family business before shifting his focus to entertainment.