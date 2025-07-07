‘Whole Family Is Involved, I Am Tired of These Questions’, Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain Opened Up On Question of Being Pregnant

One of the most loved couples of Indian television, actress Ankita Lokhande and her businessman husband Vicky Jain, win everyone’s hearts. They have been in the headlines for quite some time now, as there were constant talks that the couple is expecting their first child. On the sets of ‘Laughter Chefs 2’, Ankita told Krushna Abhishek that she was pregnant when he was taking her to the sets of the cooking reality show.

Since then, fans have been speculating that the couple is expecting a baby, and now Ankita and Vicky have cleared the air on these rumours. Some time ago, Ankita and Vicky took out time to answer fans’ questions related to their life, family, and love aspects. They shared memories from their first date and also spoke about the ongoing pregnancy rumours in their vlog video.

Earlier, in the promo of ‘Laughter Chefs 2’, Ankita told Krushna Abhishek, “I am pregnant.” Now, both Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain spoke about these rumours together in their vlog clip and shared, ‘The news has been going on for a long time, when will the pregnancy happen should be the question. The whole family is engaged. The conversation is going on. I am tired of the questions.’

Earlier, Krushna Abhishek left no stone unturned in telling Ankita that she would have a baby. Later, Karan Kundrra was also shocked, and he asked Ankita if she was expecting her first child. Well, now in their vlog video, Ankita and Vicky have clarified that it was just a joke. Ankita spoke about taking the first step in the relationship with Vicky in the vlog video and how she contacted him. She told that her cousin was at home and she asked Vicky to take her on a date. Then she sent an invite to Vicky on his cell phone and she took him on a date.