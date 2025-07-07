‘My Mother-In Law Tried To Teach Me The Clothes Washing Process’, Priyanka Chopra Opened Up On Hating Washing Clothes

Bollywood and Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, who has successfully established herself as one of the most talented stars, is getting a lot of praise for her work in the recently released film ‘Heads of State’. The actress recently revealed that, like everyone else, she also likes one household chore the least. The actress shared that she once tricked her mother-in-law into doing this.

According to one of the media reports, Priyanka Chopra said, “Washing clothes is a difficult task for me. I find it difficult. I will always try to get someone else to do this work.” She recalled how she got her husband Nick Jonas’ mother, Denise Miller Jonas, to do this work. She said, “I can iron clothes, fold clothes. But going through the process of washing clothes is really difficult. Too many buttons, too many things, too many little things. My mother-in-law once tried to teach me, but that was my way of getting her to wash my clothes.”

Let us tell you that Priyanka Chopra laughingly said that she was a Priyanka who wants to let her mother-in-law know that she told this story. She said, ‘I will call her right now and tell her that I told this.’ According to a media house, Priyanka has been close to her mother-in-law since marrying Miller Jonas’ son in 2018 and often shares pictures with her 3-year-old daughter Malti Marie on social media.

She once revealed that Nick Jonas and his family were watching the 2000 Miss World competition, which she won. The actress said, ‘My mother-in-law said, ‘I remember when you won, I was watching you. Nick was 7 years old, I was 17 years old, and he was sitting there, looking at me.’ Let us tell you that Priyanka is currently working in Ilya Naishuller’s ‘Heads of State’, in which John Cena plays the US President and Idris Elba as the UK Prime Minister.