Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Funny Take On Prada Kolhapuri Controversy Is Winning Hearts of Fans, Deets Inside

One of the most beautiful actresses of the entertainment world, Kareena Kapoor Khan, is loved for her candidness and honesty with a fun twist. Bebo is always loved for showing this side of hers, be it in her interviews or on social media, and she has won the hearts of fans once again. Her statement on the ongoing Prada-Kolhapuri controversy is very funny and full of fun.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

For those who don’t know, let us tell you that the controversy started when the Italian fashion house introduced its version of the iconic Indian footwear during the brand’s Men’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection. The first time it was shown on the runway, people reacted, with many accusing the label of ruining cultural images. They accused them of ignoring the heritage and artisans involved in making Kolhapuri chappals.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Post

Let us tell you that Kareena Kapoor shared a candid vacation photo on her Instagram story, in which she is seen stretching her legs on a sun lounger and wearing Kolhapuri chappals. She wrote, ‘Sorry Prada, but my OG Kolhapuri will remain.’ As the controversy broke out, the luxury brand revealed that its design was inspired by traditional footwear and also expressed a desire to connect with the community.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Now, a virtual meeting is scheduled between Prada, representatives of the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (MACCIA), and artisans on July 11. The discussion will reportedly explore possible collaborations and global avenues for the Kolhapuri craft. If we talk about Kareena, then let us tell you that she is currently holidaying in London with her husband and sons Taimur and Jeh.