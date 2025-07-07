Shweta Tiwari’s Sizzling Pictures From Mauritius Trip With Palak And Son Reyansh Making People Crazy

Shweta Tiwari is one of the biggest actresses of the Hindi TV industry, who has worked in several hit serials and dance shows. Recently, her ex-husband Raja Chaudhary said some things about her during an interview, which grabbed a lot of media attention. However, it seems that the 44-year-old actress is in no mood to comment on the claims made by her first husband, Raja, as she is seen spending a beautiful time with her family by the sea in Mauritius.

Currently, Shweta is on a trip to Mauritius with her daughter Palak Tiwari and her son Reyansh and has shared many of her bold pictures from Mauritius on her social media handle. Let us tell you that Shweta Tiwari took to her Instagram handle and shared several new pictures from her trip to Mauritius on June 6, 2025. In the pictures, Shweta is seen wearing a white and blue bralette and pairing it with matching denim shorts.

The actress further enhanced her look by wearing wayfarer sunglasses and leaving her hair open. Sharing pictures of her family holiday in Mauritius, Shweta wrote in the caption, ‘Mauritius… you got me just by saying hello.’ After seeing Shweta’s sizzling pictures, netizens showed their love in the comment section. One user wrote, ‘You are looking very beautiful and glamorous’.

Another user commented, ‘Lifetime crush, another queen of earth’. One user wrote, ‘She is getting younger day by day. Praising the actress’s fitness, a fan wrote, ‘Children used to think that Malaika is super fit and sexy… but only legends know about Shweta Tiwari’s fitness. We have been fans of hers since she used to come on the Rangoli program on the Doordarshan channel. A fan commented, ‘She is still Prerna in terms of fitness.’