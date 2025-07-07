40-Year-Old Ranveer Singh’s Romance With 20-Year-Old Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar Ignites Controversy: Deets Inside!

Ranveer Singh faced backlash after a specific scene from ‘Dhurandhar’, featuring him and Sara Arjun, sparked criticism from the audience. Here’s all you need to know about the controversy.

Ranveer Singh, one of Bollywood’s leading actors, recently grabbed attention by wiping his Instagram account just before his 40th birthday on July 6, 2025. He also shared a cryptic story, sparking speculation. However, it was later revealed to be a promotional strategy for his upcoming film, Dhurandhar, whose teaser dropped on his birthday. Post-release, Ranveer faced backlash for romancing Sara Arjun, who is half his age, in the film.

Ranveer Singh Unveils Teaser of Dhurandhar

On July 6, 2025, Ranveer Singh shared the teaser of his upcoming action drama, Dhurandhar, on Instagram. Slated for release on December 5, 2025, the film stars Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna. However, one scene featuring Ranveer and 20-year-old Sara Arjun sparked criticism due to the noticeable age-gap romance, as Ranveer is 40.

Netizens Criticise the Age Gap Romance Between Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun

Soon after the teaser dropped on July 6, 2025, Reddit users began debating several aspects of it. Pointing out the age difference between the leads, one user wrote, “Sara Arjun is way too young to be Ranveer Singh’s love interest, but the movie looks awesome tbh.” Another noted, “She is 20, but the age gap with Ranveer is also 20.” Criticising the age-gap romance, a user commented:

“So I just saw the teaser/trailer of Ranveer Singh’s new movie, the trailer looks really promising, the cast is fantastic, the looks are fine, the bgm was also good. BUTTTTT the main actress of this movie is just 20!!!!!!!! And Ranveer on the other hand is 40!!!!! Isn’t it kinda creepy considering that she’s very very young even though she’s been in the industry for very long (as a child artist).”

Calling Ranveer and Sara Arjun’s pairing mismatched, one user remarked, “No offence, but he looks more like her uncle than a romantic lead. The age gap is too obvious. It’s a really mismatched pairing.” Some netizens hoped they wouldn’t be cast as romantic leads. A user commented, “I hope they’re not paired opposite each other romantically… otherwise, ugh.” Another comment read: “I hope it’s part of some mission. Again I won’t be surprised if they are romancing. Almost all the actresses debuted in their teens against actors twice their age.”

Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan Faced Netizens’ Criticism for Romancing Much Younger Actresses On-Screen

Earlier in 2025, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and legendary South Indian actor Kamal Haasan grabbed headlines for their films Sikandar and Thug Life. However, both faced significant criticism for pairing with much younger actresses. In Sikandar, Salman romanced Rashmika Mandanna, with a 31-year age gap, while 70-year-old Kamal Haasan starred opposite 42-year-old Trisha Krishnan in Thug Life.