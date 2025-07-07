Shraddha Kapoor, Rahul Mody’s Flight Moment Filmed Without Consent, Raveena Tandon Slams ‘Privacy Breach’

Actor Shraddha Kapoor and her boyfriend, screenwriter Rahul Mody, were recently spotted flying together, but the moment turned controversial after a flight crew member secretly recorded them. In the viral video, shared by India Forums on Instagram, Shraddha is seen chatting with Rahul while showing him something on her phone. The airline staffer, who initially smiles into the camera, discreetly pans the camera towards the couple, zooming in on Shraddha before ending the clip.

The video quickly drew criticism online, with many calling it an invasion of privacy. Actor Raveena Tandon also weighed in, writing under the post, “This is a breach of privacy. The crew should know better than to do this. Consent must be taken. Not expected from crew members to do this.” While some defended the moment as a “fan capture,” most users echoed Raveena’s concerns, labelling it “shameful” and “unprofessional.”

Shraddha and Rahul have been making low-key appearances together since confirming their relationship during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar. Recently, Shraddha also posted a goofy dance video on Instagram, where fans noticed Rahul filming her in the background — a sweet, candid moment shared with consent, unlike the flight video.

Rahul Mody, known for penning films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, reportedly met Shraddha on the sets of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer. Their friendship blossomed into a romance over time.

On the work front, Shraddha was last seen in Stree 2 alongside Rajkummar Rao. The horror-comedy franchise, directed by Amar Kaushik, has now announced its third instalment, set for a 2027 release.