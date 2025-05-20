Shraddha Kapoor Rejected Ekta Kapoor’s Big Budget Thriller Movie, Demanded Rs. 17 Crore For The Role 

Fans are eagerly waiting for the next film of popular Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, who gained stardom with ‘Aashiqui 2’ in the year 2013. She was recently seen in the superhit film ‘Stree 2’ last year. It is being said that after its success, Shraddha has now increased her fees, and she is finalizing the script very thoughtfully. Meanwhile, news is also coming out that she rejected Ekta Kapoor’s big-budget thriller movie, but now ‘Tumbbad’ fame director Rahi Anil Barve has given his reaction by dismissing the rumors.

Director of horror film ‘Tumbbad’ Rahi Anil Barve gave an interview to one of the media houses in which he said that he is currently working on a web series called ‘Rakt Brahmand’ and will do Ekta Kapoor’s film only after that. Earlier, it was reported in media reports that Shraddha Kapoor had demanded Rs 17 crore for the film, and Ekta Kapoor found this fee to be high.

According to Ekta, it is not right to give such a huge amount to a female lead, as it will affect the budget of the film. But Shraddha did not like this and she left the film. After Shraddha Kapoor left the film, the production house is now looking for another actress. At the same time, Shraddha is talking about the script with many well-known directors, Dinesh Vijan, Bhushan Kumar, and Boney Kapoor.

Now it is being said that the actress can announce the upcoming movie in the coming two months. However, we have not received any update on the matter of rejecting the film for the money demand from the actress or her PR team. And all these speculations will come to reality only once Shraddha releases a statement on the same.