Netizens Are Mesmerized To See The Beauty of Veteran Stars Sharmila Tagore & Simi Grewal At Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes film festival is going on in a full-fledged manner these days, which is attended by several Bollywood stars and social media influencers. Now veteran stars Sharmila Tagore and popular TV anchor Simi Grewal dazzled on the red carpet at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, where they came for the historic screening of Satyajit Ray’s film ‘Aranyer Din Ratri’, which is a new 4K version of the 1970 classic film.

Sharmila Tagore And Simi Grewal

Let us tell you that the film was presented by Wes Anderson, who is a longtime fan of Satyajit Ray’s cinema. The two were also spotted on the red carpet for Spike Lee’s film Highest 2 Lowest. The Cannes red carpet seemed to be full of Bollywood heritage. Sharmila Tagore looked beautiful in a classic emerald green silk saree with gold zari border.

Sharmila Tagore And Simi Grewal

During this, the veteran actress’s look was simple yet royal, which was completed by a gold clutch, delicate green earrings, and her signature graceful pose. Simi Grewal, who made her red carpet debut at Cannes at the age of 77, wore a white dress. She wore an embroidered long overcoat over a matching gown, which also had a statement necklace.

Simi Grewal and Sharmila Tagore

The monochromatic look of the anchor was both bold and elegant. Seeing both of them at the Cannes film festival, fans are mesmerized to see these stars in the same place. Since these pictures were shared on the internet, it has garnered the attention of people on social media, and everyone praised the two. The videos and photos of both are going viral on Instagram, and fans are praising the beauty of both. One user said, ‘This is pure elegance. Both of them are looking very beautiful.’ While another user said, ‘I can’t believe my eyes. so beautiful they are.’