Neha Bhasin Accused Nancy Tyagi of Copying Her, Accused of Buying Her Cannes Dress From Bandra Boutique For Rs 25000

Popular singer and ex-contestant of Bigg Boss OTT, Neha Bhasin, has made serious allegations against designer Nancy Tyagi. The singer claims that the outfit, which Nancy claims to be her design and hand-stitched at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, is actually a copy. Neha has also given proof of this by sharing a photo of Nancy’s corset worn on the red carpet on her Instagram.

Neha Bhasin

Let us tell you that Neha said that in fact she herself has worn this corset dress in a concert a few months ago. The singer has also shown their similarity by sharing a photo of both her dress and Nancy’s red carpet look. Interestingly, it has also been revealed that Nancy actually designed this. The dress was bought from a boutique in Mumbai.

Nancy Tyagi

Neha Bhasin posted the photo and wrote, ‘This corset looks very familiar, hmm. Just thinking.’ After this, she posted another story in which she simply wrote, ‘Same same.’ All this drama increased further when Nancy Tyagi claimed that she had sewn this dress with her own hands. The designer wrote this in her Instagram caption while sharing the photo and emotional note.

Neha Bhasin’s Post

Meanwhile, Surabhi Gupta of ‘The Source Bombay’, a boutique store in Bandra, confirmed that Nancy had bought this corset dress from her store for Rs 25,000 before the Cannes Film Festival. She said that even though Nancy has added a cape to make the dress, the basic dress is from her store. Earlier, Nancy Tyagi, who makes and wears DIY couture, posted a heart-touching caption about her Cannes look, in which she dedicated the color of the outfit to her mother and said that it took her a month to complete it. Her transformation video and art of sewing clothes on her own have brought her a lot of fame. She was also in the news last year for her handmade dress at Cannes 2024.