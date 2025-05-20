Akshay Kumar Sent Legal Notice of Rs 25 Crores To Paresh Rawal For Leaving The Shooting of ‘Hera Pheri 3’ Midway

For the past several days, there has been talk about the cast of ‘Hera Pheri 3’. Actor Paresh Rawal has already made it clear that he will not be a part of the film. Earlier, he was saying that he had left the film due to a lack of creativity, but now something else is coming to the fore. Shocking news has come that actor Akshay Kumar has sent a legal notice of Rs 25 Crores to Paresh Rawal.

Let us tell you that Akshay sent a legal notice to Paresh through his production house, Cape of Good Films, in which he has demanded Rs 25 crore for adopting an unprofessional method and leaving the shooting of the film midway. Paresh Rawal confirmed through the media last week that he is leaving this cult comedy. Although the reason was not clear, we have come to know that he does not ‘feel’ like being a part of this film right now.

This has caused a wave of disappointment among millions of fans of the Hera Pheri franchise. Let us tell you that the lead actors of the film, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh, started shooting for Priyadarshan’s film in April this year. Akshay is also the producer of Hera Pheri 3, he has legally bought the rights from Firoz Nadiadwala.

The actor had also said that lack of creativity or money was not the reason for his decision. At the same time, sources say that he is being paid three times more than his normal fees for this film. According to one of the media houses, a source involved in the legal proceedings in the case said, ‘Paresh has broken professional integrity. If he did not want to do the film, he should have said so before signing a legal contract and spending so much money on the shooting. Now the time has come for Bollywood actors to realize that, like Hollywood, here too the makers will no longer allow anyone to come and go in the film as per their wish.’