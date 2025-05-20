Randeep Hooda Will Now Be Seen In The Role of Major General Raj Pal Punia In Operation Khukri, Deets Inside

After the tremendous success of ‘Jaat’, Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda will now be seen in another big and exciting film. It is being reported that the film will be based on a very daring peace mission of the Indian Army ‘Operation Khukri’, which was carried out in the African country Sierra in the year 2000. In this film, Randeep Hooda will play the role of Major General Raj Pal Punia of the Indian Army, a young company commander of the 14th Mechanized Infantry at that time.

Randeep Hooda

In the film, Randeep is playing the role of the soldier who rescued his 233 soldiers from the enemy after a siege of 75 days. This mission was successfully carried out amid heavy fighting in the jungles. The film is based on Penguin Random House India’s bestseller book ‘Operation Khukri: The Untold Story of the Indian Arms Bravest Peacekeeping Mission Abroad’, whose official film rights have been acquired by Rahul Mitra Films and Randeep Hooda Films.

Operation Khukri

Talking about this project, Randeep said, ‘The story of Operation Khukri has touched me very deeply. It is not just a story of war or weapons, but a story of sacrifice, brotherhood, and courage. In an African country where our soldiers were kept under siege for 75 days, evacuating them safely was nothing less than a miracle. It is a matter of pride and responsibility for me to play the role of a warrior like Major General Punia.”

Randeep Hooda

Randeep further says, ‘Our effort is to show the story of this amazing mission on the big screen with the same enthusiasm and respect as it was in real life. This story will inspire every Indian.’ This mission started to maintain peace, but over time, it turned into a major conflict. Surrounded by enemies for 75 days and standing without any supplies is a symbol of the bravery of Indian soldiers.