Mrunal Thakur and Mouni Roy Dance To Bengali Song On Glasgow Streets, Win Hearts Online

Actors Mrunal Thakur and Mouni Roy turned the streets of Glasgow into their dance floor during a recent visit for their upcoming film. The duo posted a delightful video on Instagram, showing them dancing to the Bengali track Songo Chhara Kore Sokhi. In the heartwarming post, Mrunal also expressed gratitude to Mouni for her guidance and support during the trip.

Mouni Teaches Mrunal a Bengali Dance Routine

The video opens with Mouni Roy singing the popular Bengali song, originally sung by Sarojini Ghosh and later covered by Aditi Chakraborty. With her signature grace, Mouni demonstrated the dance steps to Mrunal, who followed along enthusiastically. The clip ends with Mouni saying, “Later, we will do, chalo,” as both burst into laughter, visibly enjoying the moment.

Mrunal’s Heartfelt Note for Mouni

Sharing the video, Mrunal penned an emotional caption: “Thank you for making my Glasgow trip so wonderful and memorable! I’ve learned so much from you @imouniroy, and I already miss you . Although we didn’t get to shoot this with a better setup and choreography, BUT I think this take is beautiful.”

She added, “You’re not just teaching me, you’re helping me bring out my best. I’m grateful to have you, mwahhhhhh!” Mouni responded with an equally warm message: “I love you and am very grateful to have you in my life. Never letting you go ❤️❤️.”

Fans Celebrate Their Chemistry and Talent

The spontaneous moment between the actors quickly went viral, garnering thousands of likes and heartfelt comments. One fan wrote, “Two TV actresses ruling Bollywood and how.” Another commented, “Bestied so hard she’s teaching her dance moves.” A user added, “Expression queens lighting up Glasgow with their graceful dance moves & soulful expressions — a serene sight, truly a joy to witness.”

Another fan gushed, “Cutest friendship ever! Mouni, your voice is pure magic.”

About Their Upcoming Film

Mrunal and Mouni will share screen space in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, a romantic comedy directed by David Dhawan. The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Chunkey Panday, Rakesh Bedi, and Ali Asgar in pivotal roles. The film is expected to bring together humour, romance, and drama in Dhawan’s signature style and is currently under production.