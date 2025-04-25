Mrunal Thakur Will Be Seen In Atlee’s Upcoming Film Opposite Allu Arjun In A Romantic Role, Deets Inside

Bollywood and South Indian actress Mrunal Thakur is soon going to be seen in Atlee’s upcoming movie opposite the ‘Pushpa 2’ star, Allu Arjun in a new action movie. Atlee, who has made films like ‘Jawaan’ and ‘Baby John’, is now in the news for his new film with Allu Arjun. This film was officially announced some time back and now it is being told that talks are going on with Deepika Padukone and Janhvi Kapoor for this film.

According to some of the media reports, Mrunal Thakur recently gave a look test for Atlee’s film. There will be three female leads in this film, and Mrunal gave a look test for one of those female leads at a studio in Mumbai. It is being said that Mrunal will be romantically paired with Allu Arjun in the film. She will be seen in a completely different look in this film.

Talks are going on with Deepika Padukone and Janhvi Kapoor for the remaining two roles of the female lead. It is being said that Janhvi has almost agreed, but talks with Deepika are still going on. Deepika has already worked with Atlee in ‘Jawaan’, and it is expected that she will accept the offer of this film as well. Talking about AA22xA6, Atlee and Allu Arjun’s film will have tremendous VFX, and the story is based on the parallel world.

Let us tell you that Allu Arjun will be seen in a double role in this film and it will be first such role of his career. Talks are going on with special effects companies in Los Angeles for the film. According to reports, the budget of this film is said to be Rs 800 crore. It is being said that the pre-production of AA22xA6 has already started and the shooting will start from August-September this year.