Pakistani Stars Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, And Hania Aamir Fiercely Trolled On Instagram, Deets Inside

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan’s film ‘Raees’ was also on the list of those who condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. She expressed her grief through a social media post in which she called it to be ‘an act of cowardice’, but deleted that post a few hours later without giving an explanation for removing the post.

Let us tell you that on April 24, at around 9 pm, Mahira Khan wrote a note on Instagram story, calling the Pahalgam attack a ‘cowardly’ act. However, on the morning of April 25, Mahira deleted that post. Mahira had written in the now-deleted post, ‘Violence in any shape or form, anywhere in the world, is simply cowardice. My condolences to all those affected by the attack in Pahalgam… #pahalgamattack

Earlier, Pakistani actor Fawad Khan also condemned the deadly attack in Pahalgam and wrote in his Instagram post, ‘Very sad to hear the news of the heinous attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this horrific incident and we pray for strength and healing for their families at this difficult time.’ However, instead of this, both Fawad and Mahira are constantly being trolled by fans.

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, who is also famous in India for shows like ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ and ‘Mere Humsafar’, also wrote in her Instagram story, ‘Tragedy anywhere is a tragedy for all of us. My thoughts are with the innocent people affected by the recent events. In pain, in sorrow, and in hope, we are one.’ She further said, ‘When innocent people lose their lives, the pain is not just theirs, it is for all of us. No matter where we are from, grief speaks the same language. We should always choose humanity.’