Rakesh Roshan Mortgaged Home Twice To Launch Hrithik’s Career, Reveals Daughter Sunaina

Sunaina Roshan, sister of Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, has never shied away from discussing her personal challenges, including her battle with alcoholism. Now in a healthier space, the producer has been revealing lesser-known aspects of the Roshan family’s past. In a recent conversation, she shed light on her father Rakesh Roshan’s financial sacrifices—ones he kept hidden from his children—for the sake of launching Hrithik’s career.

Rakesh Roshan Risked It All for Hrithik’s Debut

While Rakesh Roshan is now recognised as one of Bollywood’s most successful filmmakers, the journey wasn’t without hardship. As revealed in the Netflix documentary The Roshans and in a recent interview with News18, Sunaina recalled how her father took a massive financial gamble to make Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai—Hrithik’s debut film.

“We were too young to really understand what was going on,” Sunaina said. “Dad had mortgaged our house not once, but twice—along with the cars and the office—during Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai and Khudgarz. He really gambled with his life, but he never flinched. He was fearless.”

The Roshan Kids Never Knew About Their Father’s Burden

Despite the enormous pressure, Rakesh Roshan never let his struggles spill into the home. Sunaina shared that she and Hrithik had a peaceful childhood, completely unaware of the financial stress looming over their father.

“He never brought work home,” she said. “We were protected from it all. We didn’t know what he was going through because he never showed it. Thankfully, there was no social media back then, and he didn’t make a fuss about it either.”

Rakesh Roshan Took a Calculated Leap of Faith

Rakesh himself had earlier opened up about those days in a conversation with Mid-Day. He revealed that only his wife was aware of the financial risks he was taking, not even Hrithik knew.

“Hrithik never knew, I never told him,” he said. “Only my wife knew I was mortgaging the house. I said I’d try to manage, and fortunately, I did. But if the film hadn’t done well, we might’ve had to shift somewhere else… Still, I took that chance.”

Today, the gamble clearly paid off—with Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai becoming a blockbuster and Hrithik Roshan rising to superstardom.