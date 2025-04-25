Siddharth Malhotra Gifted A Luxury Car Toyota Vellfire Worth Rs 1.2 Crores To His Wife Kiara Advani, Pictures Inside

Lovely Bollywood couple Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are soon going to be parents of their first child, and they are very happy. To add more charm to this happiness, Siddharth has gifted a luxury car Toyota Vellfire worth Rs 1.2 crores to his wife Kiara. Fans were overjoyed to see this gesture of Siddharth and fell in love with his affection for his beloved wife.

Let us tell you that these days Siddharth and Kiara Advani are busy in vigorous preparations to welcome their first baby. On the one hand, while they are buying a new house, on the other hand, they have now bought a car worth crores. A few weeks ago, a video surfaced in which Siddharth and Kiara Advani along with Gauri Khan were seen in an under-construction building.

It is also being speculated that Siddharth and Kiara are getting their new home designed by Gauri Khan and will welcome their child in this house only. At the same time, talking about the new car Toyota Vellfire, stars like Ajay Devgn, Aishwarya Rai, Anil Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Akshay Kumar, and Aamir Khan already have this car. And now Siddharth-Kiara have also become its owners.

Let us tell you that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara got married in the year 2023, and shared the good news of soon becoming parents to a little one through a social media post in February 2025. The couple shared a joint post on Instagram and wrote, ‘The biggest gift of our life is coming soon.’ Talking about Kiara and Siddharth’s car collection, they already have a Land Rover Range Rover Vogue, a Mercedes Maybach S500, BMW X5, Audi A8L, BMW 530D and Mercedes Benz E Class.