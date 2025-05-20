Paresh Rawal Confirms Exit From Hera Pheri 3, Says He ‘No Longer Feels Part Of It’

Paresh Rawal has officially confirmed his departure from the highly anticipated Hera Pheri 3, leaving fans both shocked and disheartened. While speculation about creative disagreements had been doing the rounds, the veteran actor has now revealed that his exit had more to do with a personal decision rather than any conflict with the team.

Why Paresh Rawal Opted Out

Speaking to Mid-Day, Paresh clarified the real reason behind stepping away from Priyadarshan’s much-loved comedy franchise. “I know it came as a shock to many. We three make a great combination with Priyadarshanji directing us, but the fact is that I opted out because today I don’t feel like a part of it,” he said, adding that his decision is final for now, though he didn’t rule out the possibility of returning in the future.

Brushing aside any talk of creative clashes or payment issues, the actor emphasized, “I love Priyadarshan and have great respect and faith in him as a director. There were no creative differences, nor is there a possibility of having any with him. No amount of money compares to the love and respect of my audience. Right now, I just felt it is a role that I don’t want to do, that’s all.”

He also mentioned that his co-stars Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty were informed of the decision, and while the filmmaker did try to persuade him to reconsider, Rawal had already made up his mind.

The Future of Hera Pheri 3

The Hera Pheri franchise is one of Bollywood’s most iconic comedy series, with Rawal’s portrayal of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte etched into pop culture. The first film released in 2000, followed by Phir Hera Pheri in 2006—both becoming cult hits thanks to their quirky humour and the unbeatable trio of Akshay, Suniel, and Paresh.

While the third installment had generated massive buzz among fans, Paresh’s exit has cast a shadow of doubt over its future. Many fans feel that the film may lose its essence without Baburao, and have taken to social media to say it might be better left unmade.