‘Is He Wearing Ananya’s Blouse?’, Tiger Shroff Trolled For Dancing In A Crop Top At Award Show

An award show was recently held in Mumbai, which was full of glamour and dance. Bollywood stars like Tamannaah Bhatia, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon, Rasha Thadani, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Kartik Aaryan walked the red carpet. However, amid all this, Tiger Shroff’s strong dance performance and his unique dressing style are making headlines, which has also sparked a debate among fans and social media users.

Tiger Shroff is one of Bollywood’s most amazing dancers and he made everyone crazy by dancing to his hit songs at this event too. His amazing backflips and moonwalks made the crowd dance, but his dress was such that only funny things were said about it. Users on social media called this outfit ‘disco meets drama’ and then there was a flood of funny memes on the videos and pictures of the actor on the internet.

Let us tell you that within minutes of the performance of this brilliant star, social media platforms like Instagram, X, and Reddit were flooded with screenshots and reactions. One user jokingly asked, ‘Is he wearing Ananya’s blouse?’ One joked, ‘Shraddha Kapoor called, she wants her tank top back’. While one went to another level and said, ‘Blouse goals! If Tiger can rock it, so can I’. Even some user said, ‘Disha Ka top pehna’.

Even fashion vloggers joined the discussion. They debated whether Tiger’s outfit was high-concept or high-camp. One blogger said that it is Britney Spears’ Met Gala after-party outfit in the 2000s. Meanwhile, many people also praised Tiger. A user commented, ‘Tiger has the power to do this.’ If we talk about his work front then let us tell you that Tiger will next be seen in the film ‘Baaghi 4’ with Sonam Bajwa and Sanjay Dutt.